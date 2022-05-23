With its constant innovation and technology, Asus has been at the forefront of the content creation space. It has enabled countless creatives to produce without any hindrance thanks to its widespread lineup of creator laptops. Segregated into professional, prosumer and amateur categories, you find Asus’ ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED respectively. While these differentiate themselves by appealing to various markets, they also share some core competencies.

Cinema-Grade OLED Display

A staple of any laptop from Asus’ Creator Lineup is its OLED display. The panels you will find here come with both Pantone Validation and Calman colour calibration for the most accurate colours. This means not only will the colours displayed on screen be richer and more vivid, but they will also remain consistent which is crucial for colour-sensitive projects.

Asus can achieve this even at low brightness settings for the panel. This means you can see content more clearly without having to turn up your brightness. Often, we like to pair rich colours with detail. And the contrast levels exhibited by these panels combine perfectly for any kind of content consumption. With 0.0005 nits of true black and 400 nits of peak brightness, the darkest scenes come to life.

Nowadays, our constant exposure to displays of all kinds means we tend to neglect our eyes from blue light, which has been known to cause visual discomfort and disrupt sleep quality. However, Asus’ OLED panels emit 70 per-cent less harmful blue light by calibrating the colour spectrum. By shifting the colour spectrum, there is no need to compromise on colour accuracy either.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

With the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, you get a creative experience with breathtaking internals. The machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It gives you precise fingerprint control over your creative applications given its design features.

On the laptop’s keyboard, you find an Asus Dial, which is a completely new way to interact and create in the most natural way possible. Via the dial, you can access the ProArt Creator Hub menu of tools which makes it easier and faster to create content but also enables a customized workflow. Currently, this feature is available with popular Adobe Creative Cloud applications. In Photoshop, you can set it to brush control or layer switching while on Premiere Pro, you can seamlessly scrub through your timeline. Intuitive features like color balance or the addition of special effects also carry over to Lightroom Classic and After Effects respectively.

Complimenting the dial experience is a 130 x 65 mm touchpad with 3 functional buttons. This allows creators to easily perform common operations such as object rotation, flipping or 360-degree viewing, which is extremely useful for 3D rendering.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Accommodating to a different style of creator, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED boasts the Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop introduces a secondary display enabling users to enjoy seamless visuals across both touch screen displays on the laptop.

For its secondary ScreenPad Plus display, you also find a new Control Center UI which is snappier and more responsive. This works well to enhance productivity when multitasking and gives you added control in certain Adobe Creative Cloud applications. For example, when using Premiere Pro, you can place your video timeline here for easy scrubbing and editing while previewing your video on the main display.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Speed, design and accuracy is at the helm when you use the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. The laptop features 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. What makes the laptop stand out is the Asus DialPad, a feature embedded into the touchpad of the machine.

It is inspired by professional creators and well-known consoles to enhance workflow and creativity. The DialPad gives you quick control of what you are doing no matter the situation and enables shortcuts that go far beyond what is possible with keyboard hotkeys.

