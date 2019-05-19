Golden State one win away from a fifth straight trip to the NBA finals

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Image Credit: AFP

Portland: Draymond Green had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Green had his seventh career postseason triple-double and Stephen Curry scored 36 points for Golden State, who moved a win away from a fifth straight trip to the NBA finals with Game 4 set for Monday.

CJ McCollum had 23 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by 18 points in the second quarter. Damian Lillard added 19 points, but Portland were hurt at the line, making just 20 of 33 attempts.