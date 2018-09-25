Abu Dhabi: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation yesterday unveiled its agenda for the upcoming 2018-2019 season during a press conference held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, in the presence of UAEJJF officials, guests, partners, and athletes.

The 2018-2019 season is packed with new events and most important of which is the inauguration of the Vice President Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship. This championship will include three rounds, using the club tournament system, for Emirati athletes. The third and final round will take place in Dubai, where the winners will be crowned and the top athletes will be announced.

The three-round President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup will also be attended by male nationals from local clubs, while female nationals will have the opportunity to participate in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be sponsored by Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in coordination with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “With a new season upon us, we feel especially proud of last season’s achievements, spreading the culture of jiu-jitsu throughout the UAE, as well as our continental and global achievements.

“The development of an ethics code in our sport is another source of pride, reinforcing the values of patience, endurance, discipline and courage. We continue to feel responsible towards identifying the next crop of talent, and developing the skills of thousands of potential future champions.”