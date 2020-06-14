Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Council, says the formation of the centre is a vital step for all sports practice in the country. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: The UAE will have a feather in it’s cap as a sports hub in the region with the formation of Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre, to be established under the Federal Law No 16 for 2016 issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The project received an endorsement from Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee,

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a motorsports legend and Secretary General of the UAE NOC, stressed the importance of this vital step for the sports practice in the UAE and the associated rules that govern sports affairs. “We are excited with this resolution of His Highness the President of the UAE to form the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre and the keenness to complete all formalities for the launch of the Centre that serves the UAE sport. The formation of the Centre, which is in response to the Federal Law issued by His Highness the President, will have a significant positive impact on settling sports disputes that require quick and effective solutions that serve the law and foster the culture of sports arbitration as well as the reliance on legal channels in settling various matters.”

In accordance with Article 6 of the Federal Law regarding the formation of the Centre, the management of the Centre is entrusted to the Sports Arbitration Council chaired by Ali Mohammed Bu Jsaim. Members of the Council include Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, representing the General Authority of Sport, Dirar Humaid Belhol, representative of Team Sports and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, representative of individual sports. It also includes three external experts - namely Hamdah Saif Al Shamsi, Saeed Ali Al Ajil and Ahmed Abdullah Al Dhahri.

Sheikh Ahmed endorsed the composition of the Centre, which aims to expedite the settlement of sports disputes through arbitration and reconciliation in the UAE. It also aims to foster relationships and partnerships with entities concerned with sports arbitration in the UAE and abroad, besides participating in the relevant sports events.

The centre is solely concerned with the arbitration of all sports disputes, especially disputes arising from final resolutions issued by the concerned bodies and the NOC in accordance with their statutes and disciplinary decisions as well as objectionable decisions taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency.