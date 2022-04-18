Dubai: Farhan Hudda and Marwan Al Qaisi won the Intermediate men category title at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament Padel Championship following a thrilling three-set win, while Abdulla Ahli Ahmad and Sergio Icardo Alcorisa cruised to Emirati and Expat category crown.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013.

Hudda and Qaisi defeated Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and Issa Al Marzouqi 6-2, 4 -6, 6-2. Nasser Al Ketbi and Sultan Al Marri finished third after their victory over Ignacio Ruiz Barroso and Victor Arruiz.

Ahmed and Ekadro Alcorisa produced a dominant performance in the Emirati and Expat category final. They cruised past Roberto Rodriguez and Faris Al Janahi 6-4, 6-1.

Ahmed and Ekadro Alcorisa faced some anxious moments in the first set against in-form Janahi and Rodriguez. In the set, they hardly had to break sweat and wrap up the title.

UAE national team

Members of the UAE national team, who won the inaugural Gulf Padel Cup by beating Qatar in the final, were honoured.

The organising committee of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has added the Gulf Padel Cup — a GCC Men’s Team Championship — to this year’s event for the first time.

Omar Behrouzian, one of the key members of the UAE team, said: “I thank all the players who participated in the tournament and for the strong levels they provided. This tournament is confirmation of Padel’s development and growth in the UAE.”

Fohood Zabeel won the third place in the volleyball championship after beating Bin Thani 3-2 (23-25, 25-19,25-20, 25-23, 25-16) in a nail-biting match attended by a large number of fans.

The hero of the night was the Fohood Zabeel’s Arsenil Sarli. He was in the thick of action throughout the match.

Fohood Zabeel and Bin Thani tried their best during the match, considered as the one of the toughest matches of the tournament.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, gave away the prizes. Hareb also honored team managers, referees and sponsors of the teams in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Salman, Secretary-General of the UAE Volleyball Federation, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Nad Al Sheba Sports tournament.

Meanwhile, Nakheel, a world leading property developer, has renewed its sponsorship deal with the Dubai Sports Council. Nakheel is on board for the ninth season of the tournament.

The sponsorship deal was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Hareb and Omar Khoury, CEO of Asset Management and Hospitality Projects at Nakheel Real Estate.

Sponsorship deal

Khoury expressed his delight after extending the sponsorship deal with the NAS organizing committee.

“We are delighted to be a sponsor of the NAS Sports Tournament. It is amazing to see the participants and Dubai community coming together in this iconic tournament.

“Such events make people live better through sports and fitness, encouraging members of society to exercise and include physical activities as part of their daily lives,” he added.

The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament for this year features competition in eight different sports, including volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, archery, Spartan Nas Night Race and jiu-jitsu.