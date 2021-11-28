The Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup begins on on Friday December 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Registration is open for Abu Dhabi Cricket’s 2021-22 community calendar, with the UAE capital’s premier multi-sports facility ready to welcome the local cricketing fraternity back to the venue.

Abu Dhabi Cricket has successfully delivered the Indian Premier League, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 in recent months and local cricketers can now sign up for the new season that starts with Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup on Friday December 3.

“On the back of such an incredible few months at Abu Dhabi Cricket, with the hosting of the IPL, T20 World Cup and Abu Dhabi T10, we’re excited to take that same world-class delivery of global tournaments into our new community cricket season,” said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matt Boucher. “Everything we have learnt from those tournaments will feed back into — and benefit — UAE cricket and cricket in Abu Dhabi. We have a thriving cricketing community here and the Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup will be a reflection of that. It will allow us to provide cricketing opportunities to all players in the country and promises to make for a thrilling start to a packed domestic season at Abu Dhabi Cricket.”

The new 28-team competition will be held in association with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and played over the course of eight subsequent weekends at the stunning new Tolerance Oval.

As well as having a prize money pool of Dh50,000, the semi-finals and final of the Abu Dhabi T20 Community Cup will be played on the stunning Tolerance Oval and are set to be live-streamed online.