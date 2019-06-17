Sydney: Perth was on Monday named as host city for the Fed Cup final between Australia and France later this year — the first to be held Down Under for four decades.

The women’s team showdown on November 9-10 will be played on hard courts at the west coast city’s RAC Arena, Tennis Australia announced.

Recently crowned French Opwen champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead seven-time champions Australia in their first home Fed Cup final since 1978. They last won the title in 1974.

“It’s particularly exciting to be making this announcement just a little over a week since Ash Barty won the French Open,” Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik said in a statement.

“Women’s tennis is in an extremely powerful position in Australia at the minute and I’m so proud of every team member who has been a part of this two-year journey to reach the final.”