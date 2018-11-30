We are fortunate to be witnessing an intriguing transitional period in the men’s game: on the one hand, we have global icons who are standing firm at the top of the game; and on the other, a talented wave of younger players, led by the likes of Zverev, Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and many more who look set to pick up the mantle for years to come. Will 2019 be the year that the next generation breaks through on the biggest stages in our sport? It will be fascinating to see how it all plays out, and we hope you join us in 2019 for what promises to be another thrilling season.