Dubai: Lorenzo Musetti, Daniel Novak, Yasutaka Uchiyama and Lloyd Harris eased into the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open that gets under way at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from Monday.

Italian Musetti got the better of Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (7), 7-6 (1), while Austrian Novak eased past Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-3, 6-4. At the lower end, Uchiyama dug in deep for a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win against fellow Japanese Yuichi Sugita and Harris from South Africa hardly broke sweat after his Finnish opponent Emil Ruusuvuori retired while trailing 0-1 in the first set.

Meanwhile, veteran Leander Paes will be India’s lone entry in the men’s doubles from India as a wild card after Rohan Bopanna fell at the last round of qualifying along with Spanish partner Pablo Carreno Busta. The Indo-Spanish pair lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 against Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Results

(Singles) Lorenzo Musetti bt Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (7), 7-6 (1); Daniel Novak bt Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4; Yasutaka Uchiyama bt Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 7-6 (1); Lloyd Harris bt Emil Ruusuvuori 1-0 (retired).