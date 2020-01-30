Switzerland's Roger Federer applauds after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Roger Federer was out but not too down after his Australian Open defeat to Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss third seed was overpowered by is Serbian opponent 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 but, despite clearly hampered by an injury, Federer reckons he is still a force to be reckoned with.

"Yes, I do believe that," the world number three said, when asked he if he was confident about adding to his 20 Grand Slam titles.

"I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I'm playing, I do feel that, yeah."

Federer is now 38 but is already eyeing a return to Melbourne next year.

"You never know what the future holds. Especially my age, you don't know," he said.

"I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.