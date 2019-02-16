Bouchard has had a winning start to 2019 as she won the doubles title with Sofia Kenin at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January. This was her first title, singles or doubles, since May 2014. The success has certainly given Bouchard plenty of confidence to carry through. “I feel like I have made solid steps in the past months. Now it is all about staying healthy and keeping that good work ethic and practising to keep trying to improve — like I have always done. I want to do that now and bring it out on the court during the match,” she said.