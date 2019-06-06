Dubai He got paid £5m for knocking out unbeaten British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden last Saturday. And now, the Mexican hero Andy Ruiz Jr is demanding £40 million for a rematch in the UK.

It’s not surprising. Ruiz, once ridiculed for his flabby physique, Ruiz has become one of the most bankable boxer’s on the planet with his systematic demolition of an opponent who was portrayed as being almost invincible.

Following Saturday’s contest that shook the very tenants on the sport, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that the rematch clause had been accepted by Joshua’s team with the fight-date set for November or December in Wales, England with Cardiff’s 75,000-seter Principality Stadium a likely venue.

However, Ruiz told Fight Hype he wants the rematch to be in Mexico or the US, but said: