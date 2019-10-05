Jordie Barrett. Image Credit: AFP

Tokyo: Steve Hansen’s risk-and-reward strategy with the All Blacks has never been more demonstrated than it will be against Namibia in Sunday’s World Cup Pool B match with the decision to give utility back Jordie Barrett the pivotal role at fly-half.

The 22-year-old, the youngest of the three Barrett brothers in the squad, becomes the 14th player to be named as the starting fly-half for New Zealand in the history of the World Cup.

Hansen’s arm was twisted to an extent into naming Barrett at flyhalf, after he chose just two players — Jordie’s older brother Beauden and Richie Mo’unga — as specialists in the side and decided to rest the pair against Namibia.