This year the team has bolstered the squad with even more firepower, bringing in both world-class riders with proven pedigree on the World Tour and young talent with the ability to grow into the stars of the future. The new roster of riders will give the team an edge for 2019, elevating them to the next level with the goal of being one of the most competitive teams on the tour. The new signings have been made possible through the continued support of the team’s existing sponsors, which include local partners Emirates and First Abu Dhabi Bank as well as Emirati real estate development company Emaar, who now feature prominently on the front and back of the team’s jersey.