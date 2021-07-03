Spielberg: Red Bull’s world championship leader Max Verstappen will start on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix after edging out Lando Norris for McLaren in qualifying today.
It is Verstappen’s third pole in a row.
The Dutch driver’s teammate Sergio Perez will start on the second row alongside the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton at the Spielberg circuit.
Outstanding performance
Norris was just 0.048 seconds behind Verstappen, whose title rival Hamilton could manage only fourth behind Red Bull’s Perez.
And there was an outstanding performance from Norris’ fellow Briton George Russell.
The 23-year-old got his Williams into the final part of qualifying for the first time in three years of trying and will start ninth.