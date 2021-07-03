Copy of 243579-01-02-1625322612311
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen reacts after winning the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Spielberg: Red Bull’s world championship leader Max Verstappen will start on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix after edging out Lando Norris for McLaren in qualifying today.

It is Verstappen’s third pole in a row.

The Dutch driver’s teammate Sergio Perez will start on the second row alongside the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton at the Spielberg circuit.

Outstanding performance

Norris was just 0.048 seconds behind Verstappen, whose title rival Hamilton could manage only fourth behind Red Bull’s Perez.

And there was an outstanding performance from Norris’ fellow Briton George Russell.

The 23-year-old got his Williams into the final part of qualifying for the first time in three years of trying and will start ninth.

View gallery as list