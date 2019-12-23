Milan: Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc confirmed on Monday he has extended his contract with Ferrari until 2024.
“Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years,” the 22-year-old said on Twitter.
The 22-year-old, who joined Ferrari in 2016, has impressed in his first season alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Leclerc had seven pole positions and two wins at the Belgian and Italian Grand Prix.
“I’m so grateful to be driving for such a team,” said Leclerc.
“I’ve learnt so much during this first year with the team and it is a great starting point to build a strong relationship for the years ahead.”