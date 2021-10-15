Adayar Image Credit: Courtesy Godolphin

Godolphin’s Adayar it targeting the Champion Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot this weekend. Adayar has already claimed the Epsom Derby and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes this season, and his trainer is confident the three-year-old can cap a brilliant year at Ascot after coming up short in the Arc at Longchamp.

“We discussed it with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed (Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) and the decision was taken to run,” Appleby said on Godolphin’s website. “We are all looking forward to the rematch with Mishriff, particularly over this trip.

“Adayar beat Mishriff comfortably (a length and three quarters) in the King George, and then Mishriff came out and dominated the Juddmonte International at York, winning by six lengths, over the distance (approximately) of Saturday’s race.

“We are happy to meet him over the mile and a quarter, which is the trip where we believe Adayar’s potential lies next year (at four),” the trainer explained.

Despite the setback in the Arc in France, where Adayar finished fourth, Appleby insisted it did not knock them off their stride.

“All the signs after the Arc were positive,” Appleby added. “They went steady for the first half of the race, which is why William (jockey Buick) allowed him to take it up. They really only raced for the last mile. He has been beaten just under four lengths after kicking for home at the top of the straight.

“We have run all the usual veterinary checks on him this week, and he’s in great shape. I’m very happy with him going into Saturday,” he added.