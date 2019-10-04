Appleby-trained King’s Command and Royal Crusade take 1-2 in Group 3 Prix Thomas Bryon

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby saddled a notable one-two in the Group 3 Prix Thomas Bryon at Saint-Cloud, France, on Friday with King’s Command and Royal Crusade.

Dubawi gelding King’s Command made all under Mickael Barzalona and found an extra gear approaching the final quarter-mile to quicken and pull clear for a three-and-a-half length victory on very soft ground.

The runner-up was ridden by William Buick who has a major assignment on Sunday at Longchamp, also in France, when he partners recent German scorer Ghaiyyath in the prestigious Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.