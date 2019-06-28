Cairo: The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the players were locked in talks over unpaid salaries with both parties threatening to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their final pool match, local media has reported.

Reports said no agreement was reached with Zifa offering to pay $5,500 (Dh20,198) of the $12,500 the players are owed on Friday, but it was rejected amid the threat of a boycott of training until the full amounts were settled.

Both parties then threatened to quit the tournament ahead of Sunday’s clash with struggling Democratic Republic of Congo, where victory would give Zimbabwe a strong chance of progressing to the second round.

“We were called in and told of the developments about the possible withdrawal from the tournament and we told them [Zifa officials] that we were ready to go home because we believe they haven’t fulfilled our contracts,” Zimbabwe’s Herald newspaper quoted an unnamed player as saying.

The reports suggested Zifa has gone so far as to engage the Confederation of African Football over the cost of withdrawing — which could invite a ban from future tournaments.