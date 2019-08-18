Young UAE footballers attend Spain scouting camp

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A total of 16 young Emiratis, from clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are in Spain to attend the annual LaLiga Scouting Camp.

Under the aegis of du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC), they will participate in intensive training and competitive matches against some of LaLiga’s top youth teams, including Sevilla FC and Malaga FC.

Their participation comes as part of partnership agreements signed by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Dubai Sports Council with du LaLiga High Performance Centre earlier this year to power UAE football.

The programme is designed to provide young talents with exposure and experience in playing against the finest LaLiga clubs, and to raise their level of play in competitive matches internationally.

In preparation for this trip, the UAE national players hailing from Al Jazira, Baniyas, Al Dhafra and Al Ain, Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta clubs underwent intensive training at du LaLiga HPC under certified coaches.