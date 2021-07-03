Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a decree appointed Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Al Nasr Cultural and Sports Club.
Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decision No. (24) of 2021, appointing Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairman of Hatta Sports and Cultural Club. The two decisions are effective from their date of issuance.
Sheikh Rashid’s father, late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was the chairman of the Oud Metha Club till he passed away earlier this year.