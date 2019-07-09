Abu Dhabi: Manchester City, who had a phenomenal season this year, will have the UAE as one of their stops for a worldwide trophy tour across five continents. The trophies will be on public view in the UAE between September 5-8.

While the club will be busy playing pre-season games to get ready for the season, fans will also have the opportunity to attend match screening parties and support their club with other like-minded fans on this highly anticipated trip.

While the UAE’s capital has a big part to play in the club’s success, fans will be able to vote for City’s stops along the way through the City-zens platform which is free to access.