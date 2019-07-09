Abu Dhabi: Manchester City, who had a phenomenal season this year, will have the UAE as one of their stops for a worldwide trophy tour across five continents. The trophies will be on public view in the UAE between September 5-8.
While the club will be busy playing pre-season games to get ready for the season, fans will also have the opportunity to attend match screening parties and support their club with other like-minded fans on this highly anticipated trip.
While the UAE’s capital has a big part to play in the club’s success, fans will be able to vote for City’s stops along the way through the City-zens platform which is free to access.
Alongside the back-to-back Premier League title, the ‘Blues’ claimed a further five trophies; FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup, Women’s FA Cup and FA WSL Continental Cup. City will become the first Club to showcase the men’s and women’s trophies on tour at the same time.