Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid missed the chance to replace Barcelona at the top of La Liga ahead of Wednesday's Clasico but salvaged a 1-1 draw against Valencia as Karim Benzema scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser on Sunday.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ventured up for a final corner at Mestalla and it was his header that caused panic in the Valencia box, before the ball fell perfectly for Benzema to strike.