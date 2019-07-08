Chicago: The US men’s football players showed how far, far behind they are the women. Hours after the American women won their fourth World Cup, the men were outplayed by Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give the El Tri a 1-0 victory on Sunday night.

Star Christian Pulisic and captain Weston McKennie both left Soldier Field without speaking to reporters about the latest setback to a programme still trying to rebound from its failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup.

“Over the course of 90 minutes, Mexico was the better team,” Gregg Berhalter said after his first tournament as US coach. “What we lacked was I think some of the calmness, some of the composure.”

Despite missing their top three forwards, El Tri had 58 per cent possession, outshot the US 20-10 and won their eighth Gold Cup title to six for the US, which dropped to 1-5 in Gold Cup finals against its biggest rival.

Days before he reports to Chelsea, Pulisic was by far the best US player, using bursts of speed and cutting ability to create chances, but he rarely touched the ball in the second half. The 20-year-old midfielder was given the tournament’s best young player award after scoring three goals with three assists.