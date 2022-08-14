Second best

Chelsea were in command of this Premier League clash for large parts and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte looked like a man with plenty to ponder in his technical area. Spurs were second best for large periods but his intense tactical conversation with Harry Kane during the drinks break in the second half had the desired effect. They drew level thanks to Pierre-Emile Hjolberg only for Thomas Tuchel’s men to sweep up field to regain the advantage when Reece James finished a fine move.

But deep into injury time Spurs grabbed an equalizer through talisman Harry Kane.

Sure, they did not see much of the ball for 90 minutes and they were left chasing shadows for most of it. Chelsea overworked them out of possession and had far more intensity from the first minute until the last. But in the end the spoils were shared - whether that was the right result or not.

Title charge

Conte spent a whopping £600 million at Chelsea and Inter Milan combined and won the league with both. Now his Spurs side have been tipped for a title charge this season and it is clear the Italian has added some steel and determination to the team. They do not know when they are beaten and that is usually signs of champions. Chelsea too will be right up there come the end of the season.