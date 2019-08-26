Bolton: Bolton Wanderers, one of English football’s most historic teams, will go out of business on Wednesday unless a deal to buy the club can be resurrected.

The deal collapsed on Saturday and Bolton had been given until 5pm local time on Tuesday by the English Football League for a takeover to be completed or face having their league membership revoked.

Administrators said on Monday that if there is no breakthrough, “the process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday”. That would result in Bolton’s expulsion from the league and the loss of more than 150 jobs.

Bolton are one of the founding members of the English Football League in 1888. The northern club are playing in the third tier after relegation from the League Championship last season.