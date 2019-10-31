Bayern Munich's coach Niko Kovac. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is feeling the heat as the German champions prepare to travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and his praise of his former club’s fans has fanned the flames even more.

Kovac’s future at the club has been in doubt in recent weeks with Bayern, leaking goals and relying almost exclusively on the scoring prowess of Robert Lewandowski, far from dominant in the current campaign and sitting only second in the Bundesliga.

Their late 2-1 win over second-tier VfL Bochum in the German Cup on Tuesday did little to improve Kovac’s standing as media speculation about a possible successor continues to churn.

“It will be a hot game in Frankfurt,” Kovac said after their lacklustre win in Bochum.

“I know what it is like in Frankfurt. There you have the best fans in the league, this has to be said. They have proved that in the past few years.”

Kovac coached Frankfurt from 2016-18 and won the German Cup win them in 2018 before joining the Bavarians.