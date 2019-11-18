Al Maarifa Private School thrashed Sharjah Indian School. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: The second week of group stages of the Du Football Champions, in partnership with La Liga, concluded at last weekend ahead of the knockout round.

With a mixture of new and returning teams from public and private schools, the play was intense with 69 games during which players netted 354 goals.

Returning champions Al Maarifa Private School once again showed themselves to be favourites to reach the final stages of the year-long championship as they made quick work of Sharjah India International school defeating them 6-0, and thrashing New Indian Model School 8-1.

La Liga scouts surveyed the packed pitches in search of top talent to join the Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC), which provides them with rigorous year-round training and a pathway to professional football careers.