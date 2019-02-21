Abu Dhabi: Al Ain’s new Spanish manager Juan Carlos Garrido is confident that he can put the team’s campaign on track.
The Boss, who are currently second in the Arabian Gulf League standings, will be taking on Al Nasr today.
“This is my first week with the team,” said Garrido.
“In my opinion, we are working in the right way in training. We have very good players, a really good team. I just arrived here to help the team and the players to improve and play football; to be a competitive team.
“We are asking the players to keep working, to keep fighting, to keep playing football. This is the way to win games and I’m doing that.
“In these few days, I see a lot of positive things and we can improve like every football team. We are working to get the best performance from the team.”
Garrido, whose team is currently five points behind league leaders Al Sharjah, added: “In football, the great value is to think of the next game we are going to play. For me, it’s a very important game because it’s my first match. The players also are working to give their best in this match.
“Of course, I think Al Nasr and Al Ain are both big clubs, big clubs have very good players. As coaches, we prepare the tactics and plan the strategies the right way to play.
“The positive things I can see at the moment is that I have good players, good team and of course winning games, which is always good for the confidence and the mentality for everyone. I’m not only thinking of winning but improve as a team. This is what I would like to ask from the players.”