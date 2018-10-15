Dubai: Yousif Mirza will be part of the final UAE Team Emirates selection for the 2018 UCI World Tour season as the UAE national champion heads to China for the six-stage 920km Tour of Guangxi from October 16-21.

The Emirati will support Fabio Aru, who is looking to end his season on a high with a first win in UAE colours.

Joining the pair will be Jan Polanc, Alexandr Riabushenko, Ben Swift, Matteo Bono and Oliviero Troia.

“This has been the most remarkable season for me — my second as a professional cyclist,” said Mirza. “I retained my status as the UAE National Road Race and Individual Time Trial Champion, as well as winning the Asian Cycling Championship Road Race.

“I’ve also had a fantastic experience with the team on the UCI World Tour, travelling the world competing alongside some of the best cyclists in the world. Riding in the UAE colours, on the biggest stage is the highest honour for me and I want to do the team and my great nation proud by giving my all in the final race of the season.”

Aru said: “This is the first time in my career that I will be racing in China and I am very curious to try this new experience and discover a new country. Like the last races I’ve competed in, I won’t be under a lot of pressure to achieve results in China. However, I really want to do my best in this competition, in a new frontier of world cycling. I’m going to give my all to the team. We are going to try to light up the race and show off our jersey.”