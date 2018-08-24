Chicago: Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish said Thursday that he was “relieved” upon being diagnosed with a season-ending stress reaction in his throwing elbow.

“Until the diagnosis, there was some time I thought it could be my mental side because there was an unknown factor,” Darvish told reporters through an interpreter.

“With the diagnosis, I’m relieved to know what that something was.” The Cubs announced Tuesday that Darvish will be shut down for six weeks as a result of the ailment. (Reuters)