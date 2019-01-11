Auckland: All-rounders Doug Bracewell and Scott Kuggeleijn joined forces to lead New Zealand to a 35-run win over Sri Lanka in a one-off Twenty20 on Friday and a clean sweep of the tourists across all formats.
Bracewell made 44 from 26 balls and Kuggeleijn, on debut, hit an unbeaten 35 from 15 as New Zealand rallied from 55-5 after 10 overs to score 179-7 batting first.
Kuggeleijn then took 1-26, Bracewell 1-19, and both held two catches as New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for 144 in 16.5 overs.
Paceman Lockie Ferguson took 3-31 and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi 3-30 as New Zealand pulled back Sri Lanka who were well ahead of the run rate for much of their chase.
New Zealand previously beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series and 3-0 in a three-match one-day international series.
—AP