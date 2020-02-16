England captain equals his own record of fastest half-century in shortest format

England captain Eoin Morgan won the series for the visitors with a quickfire half-century. Image Credit: Reuters

Pretoria (Reuters) Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph.

South Africa won the toss and posted 222 for six in their 20 overs, but Morgan crashed seven sixes in a 21-ball half-century to equal his own England record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 cricket.

The visitors reached 226 for five with five deliveries to spare, the ball sailing through the Highveld air as 28 sixes were hit in the match, 15 by England.