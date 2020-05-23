David Warner has been a talismanic performer for IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Much has been written about the international sports celebrities, the cricketers included, honing their new skills during the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there have been very few fast learners like David Warner, Australia’s opening batsman and the rock of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner and his wife Candice, a former model and ironwoman champion, have mastered the apparently complicated dance moves on the songs of Indian films in his TikTok videos and released the latest one this week.

In the latest one, however, only Warner can be seen gyrating to the ‘Bala’ move of Akshay Kumar’s superhit movie ‘Housefull 4’. Nattily dressed in a black suit, Warner has quite ‘killed’ it - leaving India captain Virat Kohli in splits after watching Warner’s antics. Kohli commented with as many as four laughing emojis on the Australian’s ‘Bala’ post.

Responding to Kohli, Warner took this as an opportunity to invite the Indian superhero for a duet. In fact, he also suggested that Virat’s actress wife Anushka Sharma can set him a TikTok account. It seems like Warner wants the cricket fraternity to conquer the TikTok world.