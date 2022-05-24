Crowds back at the Eden

Welcome to the first Qualifier from Eden Gardens, where the crowd is slowly filling up now. The loud music, an integral part of the IPL during strategic timeouts and breaks, is being checked out to build up to the atmosphere. Both teams are out in the middle as we are about five minutes away from toss. Worryingly enough, there is a dark cloud building on the horizon.

Kolkata: The IPL 2022 caravan has stepped out of Mumbai and Pune for the final four matches, with Gujarat Titans – the surprise package of the tournament – taking on Rajasthan Royals in the first Qualifier at the Eden Gardens this evening.

If this refreshing match-up has invoked a lot of curiosity among, so has the fresh wicket which promises to offer a certain amount of bounce and carry in the initial stages. The looming threat on the horizon, however, is forecast of rains - and the humidity after a sharp spell of shower in the afternoon suggests it may just come true and jeopardise the chances of a full match.

Royals, who had been perennial under-achievers in the IPL ever since winning the inaugural edition in 2008 under Shane Warne, are desperate to go the distance this time as this could be their perfect tribute to their first captain and mentor. The squad looks more balanced than their rivals, with the presence of the seasoned spin duo of Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal providing the real X-factor in their bowling attack.

There is, of course, an element of concern over the form of their prolific opener Jos Buttler and the middle order batters should be ready to rally around skipper Sanju Samson if the Englishman falls in the powerplay.

The Titans, on the other hand, have relied on the perfect team game and may prefer the chasing option after executing it so well time and again. The batting line-up has often looked thin and it’s time that Shubman Gill, for whom the venue had been ‘home’ during his stint with KKR, comes good in an anchoring role as it suits his style of batting.