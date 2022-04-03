Match summary: Livingstone show gives Punjab second win

Liam Livingstone produced a splendid all-round show to fashion Punjab Kings’ 54-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This was CSK third defeat in a row, and the Ravindra Jadeja-led side is yet to register a win in IPL 2022.

When the Punjab Kings batted first, Livingstone struck an explosive 60 (32 balls) and was involved in a rollicking 95-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (33 in 24 balls).

Chasing Punjab’s 180, CSK slumped to 36/5. When Shivam Dube (57 in 30 balls) attempted a rescue act, Livingstone got into the act again with a double strike that got rid of Dube and Dwayne Bravo in successive balls.

Dhoni was unable to work his magic and Punjab raced to their second win in three games.

09:43PM



Punjab wrap up win over CSK

Chris Jordan pulls a Rahul Chahar delivery straight to Livingstone, and CSK slump to 126 in 18 overs. Chennai were never in the chase, although the target was not daunting.

09:42PM



Dhoni falls to excellent Jitesh Sharma catch

The famed finisher Dhoni has fallen. Jitesh Sharma takes a brilliant legside catch off Rahul Chahar and persuaded Mayank to seek a review. And there was the nick which evaporated CSK hopes. Match in the Punjab bag, as CSK heads towards their third defeat in a row.

09:33PM



Chennai hurtle towards defeat

Dhoni is still there, but wickets are falling at the other end. Dwaine Pretorius' bravado was short-lived but Chris Jordan survived an lbw appeal. CSK are 107/8 in 16 overs, and the omens are not good. Over to Dhoni.

09:25PM



Livingstone to Punjab's rescue again

It's Liam Livingstone's day today. First he clobbered a 32-ball 60, and when Shivam Dube (57 in 30 balls) threatened to derail Punjab, Livingstone takes him out and follows it up with Dwayne Bravo's wicket in the same over. Livingstone can do no wrong today. Chennai are looking down the barrel at 98/7 in 15 overs.

09:13PM



Shivam Dube keeps CSK afloat

The CSK fight is far from over, although the required run rate has climbed to over 15. Shivam Dube has been striking the ball cleanly and Dhoni has been giving him support. Chennai's hopes hinge on this pair. CSK 74/5 in 13 overs. Punjab hold all the aces now.

08:58PM



Who's Vaibhav Arora?

Vaibhav Arora plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and he can swing the ball both ways. Today, he has joined the list of youngsters who have impressed in IPL 2022. Arora claimed the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali to give Punjab the early breakthroughs. The rest of the Punjab bowlers joined in, and CSK are on the mat. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni are trying to repair the damage. 48/5 in 9.4 overs

Punjab Kings' Vaibhav Arora bowls against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 3, 2022. Image Credit: Punjab Kings Twitter

08:49PM



A stunning catch amid CSK slump

There is no respite for Chennai. Ambati Rayudu, who stood firm amid the turmoil, nibbles at the ball in a bid to ramp it, and Punjab's debutant keeper Jitesh Sharma brings off a superb leaping catch. Odean Smith gets the wicket, and Punjab are in total control. CSK are 38/5 in 8 overs as they look to MS Dhoni to rescue them. A difficult task, but Dhoni's presence will give CSK hope.

08:39PM



Jadeja's fall compounds CSK's misery

Chennai are in a tailspin. Four wickets gone chasing 181 for a win. CSK skipper Jadeja chops an Arshdeep Singh delivery and Chennai are in big trouble. CSK are 27/4 at the end of powerplay, and Punjab fancy their chances.

08:31PM



Arora delight for Punjab

More worries for Chennai. Moeen Ali's back in the pavilion for a duck, after dragging a Vaibhav Arora delivery on to his stumps. That's a double for Arora, and Punjab are in the driver's seat. CSK are 22/3 in 5 overs,

08:20PM



Gaikwad's woes continue, Uthappa falls too

The Punjab Kings gain early breakthroughs: Ruturaj Gaikwad edged Kagisa Rabada to Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa followed him, caught by Mayank Agarwal off Vaibhav Arora. CSK are 14/2 in 2.4 overs, and Punjab are back in the match.

Midmatch summary: Chennai bowlers wrest back initiative

The Punjab Kings batted in fits and starts and posted 180/8 in 20 overs in the game against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The lone bright spell at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was the explosive 95-run partnership between Liam Livingstone (60 in 32 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (33 in 24 balls). Wickets fell in a clump on either side of the partnership, and Punjab were out of steam in the slog overs.

Chennai bowlers turned on the screws, never allowing Punjab to regain the momentum. Captain Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius kept the batsmen on a tight leash and Punjab finished well below 200.

08:56PM



Punjab Kings post 180/8

The Punjab batting lost steam after the Livingstone-Dhawan partnership and finish at 180/8 in 20 overs, far less than the 200 they promised. Full credit to the CSK bowlers, who pulled back the match with a clump of wickets. And Punjab never recovered.

07:52PM



Punjab's troubles continue

Punjab's Rahul Chahar strikes a six and skies the next ball to Bravo. Chennai continues to strangle the Punjab batting. 178/8 in 19 overs. Superb comeback by CSK, who will fancy their chances now.

07:43PM



Chris Jordan strikes again

Odean Smith's powerhitting never happened. He swings Jordan to Dwayne Bravo at long-off, and Punjab are struggling in the death overs. 162/7 in 17.3 overs

07:35PM



Chennai Super Kings regain control

Shahrukh holes out in the deep against Jordan and the Punjab innings is unravelling. The promised 200 looks like a mirage. Punjab are 147/6 in 16.2 overs. CSK are back in the game. Pretorius and Jordan are giving nothing away in the slog overs.

07:28PM



The Jitesh Sharma cameo is over

Dwaine Pretorius outfoxes Jitesh (26 in 17 balls) with a slower delivery and he is caught at short third man. Punjab are 147/5 in 15 overs. Odean Smith joins Shahrukh Khan for the last five overs. The two powerhitters should come good if Punjab have to post a competitive total.

07:16PM



Who's Jitesh Sharma?

He's a wicketkeeper batsman. Young and talented too. Sharma has already struck two sixes: one off Moeen Ali, and the other against Mukesh Choudhary. Shahrukh Khan is with him, and Punjab are 131/4 in 13 overs. The fall of Livingstone and Dhawan has allowed the CSK to put the brakes on the scoring rate, which now is a shade under 10 an over.

07:07PM



Livingstone's fiery show ends

The Livingstone mishits are flying to Rayudu, and this time Jadeja is delighted as the CSK veteran holds on to the catch. Livingstone's 60 came from 32 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes.

07:02PM



A half century for Livingstone, but Dhawan falls

After two relatively quiet overs, Livingstone reaches his fifty with a top edge that flew over the keeper and fence. Just as the Punjab Kings were powering away, Shikhar Dhawan (33) exits. The two put on 95 off 52 balls. Punjab are 109/3 in 10 overs.

06:49PM



A missed catch, and a catch that wasn't for CSK

CSK's Ambati Rayudu would be cursing himself. He put down Punjab's Livingstone, who has been putting the bowling to sword. More bad luck came the CSK way when a diving Dhoni picked up a catch on the bounce, again off Livingstone. 89/2 in 8 overs

06:32PM



Livingstone on a rampage

Livingstone is not allowing the CSK to drive home the advantage. He crashes two sixes and three fours off left-arm pacer Choudhary. 26 runs from it. Punjab are 57/2 in 5 overs

06:21PM



Livingstone lights the fuse

The two early setbacks haven't stifled the Punjab strokeplay. Livingstone slams a six and follows it with a four, two balls later, off Choudhary. 31/2 in 4 overs

06:13PM



A six and a run-out for Punjab Kings

Rajapaksa greets Chris Jordan with a one-handed six, only to perish in the next ball. A run-out born out confusion and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's athleticism. Two wickets in powerpay, CSK would love that. Liam Livingstone join Shikhar Dhawan. 17/2 in 2 overs

06:08PM



A boundary, and a wicket

Plenty of action in the first over of the match. Mukesh Choudhary's first ball flies to boundary and Punjab captain is caught off the next ball. Good start by CSK, but Punjab bat deep. Aggressively too. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is in, and he's in tremendous form.

05:55PM



The teams and changes

David Bairstow is not in the Punjab Kings XI. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma and mediumpacer Vaibhav Arora have won their IPL caps.

Adam Milne has made it to the Chennai Super Kings team. CSK have opted to field fit-again Chris Jordan, who will be in charge of the slog overs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.

05:44PM



Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first

Captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and the Chennai Super Kings elected to field first. That's been keeping with the trend in IPL 2022, where teams prefer to chase when the dew sets in, making bowling difficult. Only two teams have successfully defended their totals so far.

05:41PM



Chennai Super Kings chase first win

The Chennai Super Kings face the Punjab Kings on Sunday after losing the first two matches. That’s an IPL first for them — a dubious record new captain Ravindra Jadeja would have been keen to avoid. The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab won one of their two games, but they are unlikely to have recovered from thrashing at the hands of Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders

The 11th match of IPL 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, offers a good chance for CSK to record their first win of the season. But they have significant bowling worries. Ace pacer Deepak Chahar’s absence has been sorely felt in the powerplay, and New Zealander Adam Milne could help if he recovers from injury. They also lack a good leggie to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Punjab will be pleased with the arrival of David Bairstow, who will further beef up their strong batting. But Odean Smith’s bowling has been a nightmare, and that has to be fixed if they harbour ambitions of progressing in the tournament.