New franchise Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals in a third against fourth clash in the IPL tomorrow and it looks set to be an exciting encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Lucknow have made a fabulous start in their debut IPL season. They lost against fellow newbies Gujarat Titans in the first game but KL Rahul’s team have since won the last three over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni have impressed with the bat while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have done well with the ball. And with West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder in the mix, it isn’t a surprise to see many tipping Lucknow to be the dark horse this season.
Strong start
It won’t be east at all against Rajasthan who have also made a strong start to the new campaign. They lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but before that they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
They have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Jos Buttler who is scoring freely so far while Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer can get quick runs. Captain Sanju Samson can also get runs but pacer Pacer Navdeep Saini must stop leaking runs. They will look to Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to make the breakthrough.