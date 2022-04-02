Following back to back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Punjab Kings tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Their top order failed them against KKR, leaving them to defend just 131 which they were unable to do while against the newbies, they scored a healthy 210 – and still lost.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, began the 2022 IPL season in winning fashion by chasing down 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
But in their next match they were brought back down to earth against KKR by bowled out for 137.
Bowling attack
Both bowling attacks have leaked 200-plus runs in an innings, with Punjab conceding 205 against RCB and Chennai Super Kings 211 against Lucknow.
This match will likely be decided by which bowling attack holds its nerve after a bruising start to the season.
If CSK can piece together their bowling performance against KKR and their batting performance against Lucknow, the two points should be theirs.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell