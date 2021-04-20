Match13-_00970
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals players great each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Click here to see the scoreboard

Delhi Capitals rout Mumbai Indians by six wickets

Shikhar Dhawan (45 runs off 42 balls) played a steady hand for the Delhi Capitals after leg-spinner Amit Mishra scalped four to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 137/9, the lowest total in the Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai tonight.

Delhi played sensibly as Dhawan and Steven Smith (33 off 29) put together 53 runs (48 balls) for the second wicket. After that, there were not many alarms.

Earlier, Mumbai elected to bat and lost Quinton de Kock very early. That setback was put behind when Rohit Sharma (44 off 30 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 15) strung together a stand of 58 in 29 balls. But after Yadav departed in the seventh over, Mumbai slumped from 67/2 to 86/6 as Mishra wreaked havoc. Mumbai never recovered.

The Delhi batsmen closed out the match with ease. It was their first win in six games against Mumbai.





Match13-_00881
Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


VRP1702
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Match13-_00742
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians successfully appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

VRP1615
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Match13-_00653
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

VRP1558
Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Match13-_00580
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi chase Mumbai’s modest target of 138

The Delhi Capitals restricted defending champions Mumbai Indians to 137/9, the lowest total in the Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai tonight. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4-24) spearheaded the Delhi attack that brought more misery to the misfiring Mumbai batting.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast

Electing to bat first, Mumbai lost Quinton de Kock very early. That setback was put behind when Rohit Sharma (44 off 30 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 15) strung together a stand of 58 in 29 balls. But after Yadav departed in the seventh over, Mumbai slumped from 67/2 to 86/6. Mishra plotted the downfall with wickets of Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan as Mumbai scraped through the rest of the overs.

Can Delhi chase it down? Mumbai have good spinners, and Rahul Chahar has been in good form. Maybe Mumbai can pull another rabbit out of their hat. But if Delhi bat sensibly, the total is not beyond them.



VRP1452
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


VRP1452
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






VRP1390
Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Match13-_00396
Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


VRP1330
Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



VRP1302
Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


VRP1278
Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Match13-_00246
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


VRP1191
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Match13-_00157
Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







RJV68994
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals renew their rivalry at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai are at an advantage in the Indian Premier League 2021, having played all their three matches at Chepauk. In contrast, Delhi’s three games were at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, so their batsmen will take time to adapt to the slow surface, especially since their stroke players love the ball coming on to the bat.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast

That shouldn’t worry Rishabh Pant’s Delhi too much as they have a good set of bowlers who can thrive in most conditions. And off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin would certainly be looking towards his homecoming in Chennai.

The depth of talent in the Delhi ranks doesn’t ruffle Mumbai. Rohit Sharma’s side too boast an incredible array of skilful players, but they would be worried about the lack of form of the batsmen. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, no one else has been able to dominate the bowling. But then, Mumbai always find a way to win, and five IPL titles bear testimony. Today too wouldn’t be different.