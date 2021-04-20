Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals players great each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals rout Mumbai Indians by six wickets

Shikhar Dhawan (45 runs off 42 balls) played a steady hand for the Delhi Capitals after leg-spinner Amit Mishra scalped four to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 137/9, the lowest total in the Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai tonight.

Delhi played sensibly as Dhawan and Steven Smith (33 off 29) put together 53 runs (48 balls) for the second wicket. After that, there were not many alarms.

Earlier, Mumbai elected to bat and lost Quinton de Kock very early. That setback was put behind when Rohit Sharma (44 off 30 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 15) strung together a stand of 58 in 29 balls. But after Yadav departed in the seventh over, Mumbai slumped from 67/2 to 86/6 as Mishra wreaked havoc. Mumbai never recovered.

The Delhi batsmen closed out the match with ease. It was their first win in six games against Mumbai.

09:58PM



09:53PM



09:48PM



09:40PM



Rishabh Pant Captain of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

09:33PM



09:26PM



Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

09:22PM



09:13PM



Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians successfully appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:52PM



Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:50PM



08:38PM



Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:24PM



Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:13PM



08:10PM



Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:04PM



Delhi chase Mumbai’s modest target of 138

The Delhi Capitals restricted defending champions Mumbai Indians to 137/9, the lowest total in the Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai tonight. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4-24) spearheaded the Delhi attack that brought more misery to the misfiring Mumbai batting.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast

Electing to bat first, Mumbai lost Quinton de Kock very early. That setback was put behind when Rohit Sharma (44 off 30 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 15) strung together a stand of 58 in 29 balls. But after Yadav departed in the seventh over, Mumbai slumped from 67/2 to 86/6. Mishra plotted the downfall with wickets of Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan as Mumbai scraped through the rest of the overs.

Can Delhi chase it down? Mumbai have good spinners, and Rahul Chahar has been in good form. Maybe Mumbai can pull another rabbit out of their hat. But if Delhi bat sensibly, the total is not beyond them.

07:48PM



07:46PM



Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

07:41PM



07:35PM



Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

07:26PM



07:24PM



07:22PM



07:12PM



07:08PM



07:07PM



Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:59PM



Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:57PM



06:52PM



Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:50PM



06:45PM



06:42PM



Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:40PM



06:34PM



Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:32PM



06:29PM



06:25PM



Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:15PM



06:13PM



Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:10PM



06:03PM



Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:01PM



06:00PM



05:54PM



05:48PM



05:44PM



05:40PM



05:38PM



Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

05:30PM



Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals renew their rivalry at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai are at an advantage in the Indian Premier League 2021, having played all their three matches at Chepauk. In contrast, Delhi’s three games were at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, so their batsmen will take time to adapt to the slow surface, especially since their stroke players love the ball coming on to the bat.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast

That shouldn’t worry Rishabh Pant’s Delhi too much as they have a good set of bowlers who can thrive in most conditions. And off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin would certainly be looking towards his homecoming in Chennai.