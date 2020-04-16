India's Mohammad Shami Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: India fast bowler Mohammad Shami has revealed that he played the whole duration of the 2015 World Cup with a fractured knee.

“I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn’t walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 World Cup because of Nitin Patel’s confidence,” Shami informed former India pacer Irfan Pathan in an Instagram Live chat.

“The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them every day. I used to take three painkillers.”

Shami was the second highest wicket-taker for India with 17 wickets out from seven matches and was only behind Umesh Yadav, who played a game more than him and picked up 18 wickets.

The 29-year-old credited former skipper M.S. Dhoni for motivating him to carry on playing despite the pain throughout the tournament, especially in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

Chasing 329, India were bundled out at 223 and bowed out of the World Cup.

“Before the semi-final match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain,” said Shami.