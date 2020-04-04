Pakistani legendary cricketer Javed Miandad Image Credit: Social media

Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has stirred up a controversy by claiming that spot-fixing is “similar to killing” a person and therefore people who were found guilty of corruption in cricket should be hanged.

“Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished,” Miandad said.

“Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this,” he added.

According to Miandad, things like spot-fixing should be treated accordingly. Watch it below:

The 62-year-old also said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was getting it wrong by absolving those involved in spot-fixing.

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

“I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live.