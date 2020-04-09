Pakistan' Azhar Ali Image Credit: AFP

Lahore: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has thrown his weight behind playing cricket matches without fans, as long as the safety of players and organisers is assured.

Few former cricket stars and officials of cricket boards have said that cricket can resume slowly and matches can be held behind closed doors with proper precautions in place for teams, officials and other ground staff.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis had said earlier this week that he is not in favour of cricket resuming before empty stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is nothing to watch on TV, no sports is happening around the world. So people will be happy if they get to watch something somehow. But lives and health of people is important and if that is not compromised, we can start with cricket slowly, but not now,” said Ali, speaking to media in a video conference.

Asked about the World Test Championship being put on hold and how that will impact the five-day competition, he said: “All teams will get due time to play all matches I feel. Then if matches can’t be finished on time, it should be extended.”

Azhar also spoke on his relationship with coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, saying they both have similar ideas and having played under him for a long time, they get along very well.

“We don’t have lot of disagreements. We are more often than not on the same page. I have played a lot under Misbah bhai and that helps. We understand each other,” he said.

Azhar said his knee injury was a reason behind his dip in form and also a factor behind him deciding not to play white-ball cricket for Pakistan and focus only on Tests.