Kohli is the fastest to the landmark by a fair margin

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

Kohli brought it up with a sumptuous shot past cover for four off Mitchell Starc during India's decisive third ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli is the fastest to the landmark by a fair margin. His predecessor MS Dhoni got the milestone in 127 innings while Kohli has done it in just 82.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list having got there in 131 innings while South African Graeme Smith is fourth on 135.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly completes the top five having got to the mark in 136 innings.