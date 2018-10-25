Emirates Cricket Board has announced the departure of Chief Executive David East. The ECB on Thursday confirmed that the English chief East is to leave the organisation at the end the year.

East has been with the ECB for six years, and in his time has overseen the introduction of professional contracts for its full-time players, and established a strategic partnership for high performance with ICC Academy in Dubai.

“I should like to thank our chairman, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for giving me the opportunity to lead Emirates Cricket over the last 6 years,” East said in a statement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and believe that I have made a meaningful impact with the national team and the development of cricket in the country.”