Sharjah: The registrations process for the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) has been eased after Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee (SOC) of AWST 2020, has launched an online registration platform www.awst.ae. The platform is enabling Arab women sports clubs to register online, saving sports committees and entities considerable amount time and effort.

The platform was launched during a ceremony held at the Sharjah Women Sports (SWS) headquarters, in the presence of Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s SOC, and Head of AWST’s Executive Committee and Director General of SWS, as well as a number of representatives from AWST’s Executive Committee.

Since its launch, the online platform has received applications from 11 countries and 47 Arab clubs to participate in the fifth edition of AWST, set to kick off on February 2, 2020, with teams preparing to compete in nine Olympic sports.

During the launch ceremony, Shaikh Khalid delivered a speech where he said the platform is an important milestone in AWST’s history.

He said: “We made sure that this platform confirms with the highest international standards in preserving the environment and sustainability of resources, while saving time and effort of participants”.

He noted that the platform reflects the SWS’s strategy to advance the sporting event and attract more clubs.