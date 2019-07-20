France's Thibaut Pinot celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Tarbes and Tourmalet Bareges, in Tourmalet Bareges on July 20, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

La Mongie, France: The first super-tough 2,000-meter (6,500-foot) climb of the Tour de France has proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe. The race leader kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time.

Thibaut Pinot won Saturday’s Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time.