Kyle Kumaran. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: There is something very special about this weekend’s UAE Rotax Max Challenge (RMC) which marks the resumption of the rivalries at Round 5 of the series under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

This weekend the region’s premier karting series to do battle on the purpose-built karting track at Yas Marina Circuit.

The UAE’s finest drivers assemble for the two days of top competition and close racing. With the series entering the second half of the season, championship title matters have entered the make-or-break stage.

Kyle Kumaran has established himself as the man to beat in the DD2 Class and leads the standings on 400 points, with Constantin Reisch trailing him by two points, while Tony Hogg in the DD2 Masters will be looking to extend his lead over Dario Rubio.

The Senior Max class will see several of the UAE’s best young drivers slug it out for top honours. Khaled Ray Saab leads the standings with 408 points, followed by Theo Kekati eight points adrift.

Georgie Zouein leads the Junior Max class and beating Harry Hannam will be the mission for his rivals in Mini Max. There is little to separate Benjamin Wade and Seb Murray in the Micro Max class.

Al Ain Raceway Club Director Guy Sheffield said: “It seems a long time since our last round in December, thus no surprise everyone is fired up for this one. And of course, going to Yas Marina, the only F1 circuit in the world that hosts karting on the same tarmac the great F1 drivers have raced on — what a great privilege.

“Of course this brings out the best in competitors who inevitably want to shine on the unique stage. It also shows that the Yas Marina Circuit management are committed to promoting the sport at the grassroots level, and the mutual respect for both our organisations.