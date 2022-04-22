1 of 11
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Ravindra Jadeja captain of the Chennai Super Kings at the toss before the start of match 33 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Sharma and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians enter the field of play to start the innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai celebrates after taking the wicket of Sharma. The captain only lasted 2 balls and was out for a duck.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Kieron Pollard of Mumbai gets some last minute instructions from batting coach Robin Singh. Pollard, who recently retired from international cricket, will continue playing for Mumbai in the Indian Premier League.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai celebrates the wicket of Pollard who scored 14. Mumbai would post a total of 155 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai players enter the field to defend their total but would Chennai, struggling badly this season in the IPL, be able to get it?
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Mitchell Santner of Chennai in action during the match. He would score 11 as Chennai inched towards the target.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai's icon and now part of the team's think tank, looked in good spirits during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Take that! Robin Uthappa of Chennai plays a shot during the match. He scored a handy 30 to give Chennai a chance of winning.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Close finish! The scoreboard at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai showed what Chennai needed to win the match, but could they do ut?
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Yes they could as Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled off a sensational win for Chennai in a thrilling finish.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL