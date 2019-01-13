Into the second week of the standoff, following the swearing-in of the new Congress, Democrats declared that the first priority of this Congress should be passing the budget and reopening the government. As their first act, the House of Representatives passed a compromise budget bill that the Republican Senate had endorsed just one month ago. That bill didn’t pass the Republican-controlled House and so never went any further. After passing this budget bill, the new Democrat-controlled House sent it to the Senate for approval. Because Trump now doesn’t approve of this compromise, the Republican leader of the Senate refuses to bring this bill, which just weeks ago he had supported, to a vote. Until he does, Democrats in the Senate have said that they feel it inappropriate to conduct any other Senate business.