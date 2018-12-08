Opening of the Kartarpur corridor is a result of Pakistan’s efforts for normalising ties with India and is a good decision. The entire Sikh community is very happy with this initiative taken by the Pakistan government and is looking forward to a very promising future. Pakistan believes that the move should be an example to the rest of the world, and it is hoped that the corridor would open other avenues of cooperation between the two countries.
Pakistan, through this gesture of goodwill once again made it clear to the world that they have always stood for peace. It is important to note that people living along the Line of Control (LoC) have been the worst affected by the conflict between India and Pakistan. Opening of all traditional routes between these two neighbouring countries would increase contact, leading to better understanding between the two communities.
There have been numerous attempts to improve the relationships between both the countries such as Shimla Summit, the Saarc Summit, Agra Summit, Lahore Summit and more. However, over the last 70 years of their independence, relations between India and Pakistan have been plagued by hostility and suspicion.
There are examples in the world of many neighbouring countries that have ended their conflicts and removed the border restrictions, allowing their respective citizens to enjoy visa-free travel to each other’s countries. As a result, their culture, trade and ties are becoming more and more strengthened.
The line drawn in blood between India and Pakistan was the outcome of a divide and rule policy of the British. Regretfully today’s leaders on both sides are still continuing with this practice.
- The reader is an office manager, based in Dubai.